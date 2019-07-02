AECOM awarded contract for Saudi Arabia’s high-tech Neom zone

AECOM wins multi-year contract to provide project management consultancy services for Phase 1 of Neom Bay, part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans for ‘Neom’, a $500bn high-tech economic zone to be built in the north west on the coasts of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aqaba.

Announced in 2017 as part of bin Salman’s 'Vision 2030' plan to attract investment and diversify the Saudi economy away from oil, the project was envisaged as a 26,500 sq km haven for future focused business sectors strecthing into Egyptian and Jordanian territory. The name ‘Neom’ is derived from the shortening of the Arabic term for ‘new future’.

Aecom Arabia President & CEO Ian Laski commented: “We are delighted that Neom has chosen Aecom to drive the delivery of this significant project.”

Aecom, Middle East & Africa Chief Executive Hamed Zaghw added: “We have already begun to mobilise local and global resources to bring the best of Aecom’s project management capability to this transformational project.”

SEE ALSO:

AECOM and Shanghai Greenland Construction partner to target global megaprojects

John Holland, CPB Contractors and AECOM secure $742mn Melbourne Metro tunnelling contract

Fluor and AECOM consortium to build multi-billion-dollar US-Canada bridge

Read the latest issue of Construction Global here

On completion, Neom Bay Phase 1 will boast several thousand residential units, leisure, retail, commercial, public and entertainment facilities with supporting infrastructure and utilities.

AECOM’s brief includes project management, contract administration, technical and environmental support services, and site supervision over the entire design and construction of the first phase of the Neom Bay project.